220209-N-BT068-1002 Ebeye, MARSHALL ISLANDS (February 09, 2022) 7 Seabees assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 are escorted through Ebeye by a civilian contractor to a schoolhouse for the deaf project to assist the Marshallese Community. NMCB 3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder Constructionman Thomas Salas/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 02.21.2022 NMCB THREE Seabees Transport to a schoolhouse for the deaf project to assist the Marshallese Community. [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Nickolas Falk