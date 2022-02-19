CMC and SMMC visit the 11th MEU

PEARL HARBOR (Feb. 20, 2022) From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Gen. David Berger, the Commandant of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Travis Debarr, Sergeant Major of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and Sgt. Maj. Troy Black, the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, render honors to the USS Arizona during a distinguished visit aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Feb. 20, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are visiting to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam while operating in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

