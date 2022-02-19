CMC and SMMC visit the 11th MEU

PEARL HARBOR (Feb. 20, 2022) A U.S. Marine with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), renders honors to the USS Arizona during a distinguished visit aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Feb. 20, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are visiting to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam while operating in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2022 Date Posted: 02.19.2022 18:38 Photo ID: 7060644 VIRIN: 220219-M-ET529-1802 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 3.99 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US