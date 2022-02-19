Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMC and SMMC visit the 11th MEU [Image 13 of 28]

    CMC and SMMC visit the 11th MEU

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PEARL HARBOR (Feb. 20, 2022) A U.S. Marine with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), renders honors to the USS Arizona during a distinguished visit aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Feb. 20, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are visiting to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam while operating in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.19.2022 18:38
    This work, CMC and SMMC visit the 11th MEU [Image 28 of 28], by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CMC
    SMMC
    C3F
    Distinguished visitors
    USINDOPACOM
    ESX

