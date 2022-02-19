CMC and SMMC visit the 11th MEU

PEARL HARBOR (Feb. 20, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy Black, the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, listens to a question from Sgt. Kurt Beyers, a squad leader assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), during a distinguished visit aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Feb. 20, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are visiting to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam while operating in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

