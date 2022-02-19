CMC and SMMC visit the 11th MEU

PEARL HARBOR (Feb. 20, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Gen. David Berger, the Commandant of the Marine Corps, shakes hands with Cpl. Deanny Camacho, a supply chief assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), during a distinguished visit aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Feb. 20, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are visiting to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam while operating in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

