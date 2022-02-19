CMC and SMMC visit the 11th MEU

PEARL HARBOR (Feb. 20, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Gen. David Berger, left, the Commandant of the Marine Corps, and Sgt. Maj. Troy Black, the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, addresses Marines and Sailors with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), during a distinguished visit aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Feb. 20, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are visiting to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam while operating in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

