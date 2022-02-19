PEARL HARBOR (Feb. 20, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Gen. David Berger, the Commandant of the Marine Corps, speaks to Marines and Sailors assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), during a distinguished visit aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Feb. 20, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are visiting to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam while operating in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2022 Date Posted: 02.19.2022 18:38 Photo ID: 7060642 VIRIN: 220219-M-ET529-1711 Resolution: 5028x3352 Size: 3.08 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMC and SMMC visit the 11th MEU [Image 28 of 28], by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.