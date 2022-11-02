220211-N-NW981-1325 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 11, 2022) Sailors perform aircraft catapult maintenance aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emily R. Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.18.2022 17:53 Photo ID: 7059771 VIRIN: 220211-N-NW981-1325 Resolution: 1985x2985 Size: 1.17 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Catapult Maintenance [Image 16 of 16], by SN Emily Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.