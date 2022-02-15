USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Catapult Maintenance

220215-N-WU964-1058 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 15, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Dylan DePaul, from Jericho, Vermont, performs aircraft catapult maintenance aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dallas A. Snider)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 17:53
|Photo ID:
|7059749
|VIRIN:
|220215-N-WU964-1058
|Resolution:
|6017x4016
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
