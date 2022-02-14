220214-N-NW981-1006 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 14, 2022) Sailors serve food during a Super Bowl viewing party on the aft mess decks aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emily R. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 17:53
|Photo ID:
|7059753
|VIRIN:
|220214-N-NW981-1006
|Resolution:
|2898x1927
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Super Bowl Party [Image 16 of 16], by SN Emily Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT