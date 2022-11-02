Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Catapult Maintenance [Image 15 of 16]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Catapult Maintenance

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Seaman Emily Johnson 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220211-N-NW981-1260 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 11, 2022) Sailors and members of the Voyage Repair Team perform aircraft catapult maintenance aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emily R. Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 17:53
    Photo ID: 7059769
    VIRIN: 220211-N-NW981-1260
    Resolution: 1340x2015
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Catapult Maintenance [Image 16 of 16], by SN Emily Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Japan
    Catapult
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Maintenance

