220216-N-SI601-1038 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 16, 2022) Command Master Chief Chris King gives a tour to Command Sergeant Major Jerry Dodson Jr., U.S. Army Japan, on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 17:52
|Photo ID:
|7059736
|VIRIN:
|220216-N-SI601-1038
|Resolution:
|3242x2158
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hosts Senior Enlisted [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS
