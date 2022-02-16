USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hosts Senior Enlisted

220216-N-SI601-1038 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 16, 2022) Command Master Chief Chris King gives a tour to Command Sergeant Major Jerry Dodson Jr., U.S. Army Japan, on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

