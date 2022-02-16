Cargo watch

Tech. Sgt. Lauren Pollastro, 32nd Aerial Port Squadron passenger operations supervisor, watches as fellow Airmen move cargo from one 25K Halverson loader to another at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Jan. 3, 2022. The Halverson loader can hold up to 25 thousand pounds of cargo and allows Airmen assigned to the 32nd APS to safely and effectively transport and load cargo onto the C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

Date Taken: 02.16.2022
Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US