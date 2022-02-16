Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cargo watch [Image 8 of 11]

    Cargo watch

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Lauren Pollastro, 32nd Aerial Port Squadron passenger operations supervisor, watches as fellow Airmen move cargo from one 25K Halverson loader to another at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Jan. 3, 2022. The Halverson loader can hold up to 25 thousand pounds of cargo and allows Airmen assigned to the 32nd APS to safely and effectively transport and load cargo onto the C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

