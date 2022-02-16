Keep it coming

Senior Airman Josie Pitts, 758th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, directs an Airman assigned to the 32nd Aerial Port Squadron driving a 25K Halverson loader the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 16, 2022. The Halverson loader can hold up to 25 thousand pounds of cargo and allows Airmen assigned to the 32nd APS to safely and effectively transport and load cargo onto the C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

Date Posted: 02.18.2022
Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US