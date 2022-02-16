Loading discussion

Airmen assigned to the 32nd Aerial Port Squadron discuss cargo loading information while loading cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 16, 2022. The cargo is part of the Department of Defense's Denton Program, which transports humanitarian cargo, donated by U.S. based non-governmental organizations to developing nations to ease human suffering. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

