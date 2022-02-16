Mission of Love

Senior Airman Josie Pitts, 758th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, directs an Airman assigned to the 32nd Aerial Port Squadron driving a 25K Halverson loader to load cargo for the Department of Defense's Denton Program onto a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 16, 2022. The Denton Program is a Department of Defense transportation program that moves humanitarian cargo, donated by U.S. based non-governmental organizations to developing nations to ease human suffering. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

