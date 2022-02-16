Loading...

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Master Sgt. Justin Tamburro, 32nd Aerial Port Squadron fleet services flight chief, loads cargo for the Department of Defense's Denton Program onto a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 16, 2022. The Denton Program is a Department of Defense transportation program that moves humanitarian cargo, donated by U.S. based non-governmental organizations to developing nations to ease human suffering. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

