Cargo load

Master Sgt. Justin Tamburro, 32nd Aerial Port Squadron fleet services flight chief, loads cargo for the Department of Defense's Denton Program onto a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 16, 2022. The Denton Program is a Department of Defense transportation program that moves humanitarian cargo, donated by U.S. based non-governmental organizations to developing nations to ease human suffering. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 10:08
|Photo ID:
|7058067
|VIRIN:
|220216-F-UJ876-1204
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.44 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
