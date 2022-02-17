SERE trains the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mark Mitchell, 100th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape NCO in charge of training, teaches members of the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron how to find their location and plot a course on a map using a compass on Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 17, 2022. The classroom portion of this training is where members learn the fundamentals of land navigation before they are led outside to then put their knowledge to the test. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long)

