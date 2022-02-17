100th Civil Engineer Squadron trains with SERE

Members of the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron put their Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape land navigation training to the test as they find their way through the forest on Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 17, 2022. The first part of their training took place inside of the SERE classroom, but now they must practice their new skills and navigate to specific points in the forest using only a compass. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long)

