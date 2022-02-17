SERE trains the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mark Mitchell, 100th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape NCO in charge of training, prepares members of the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron for land navigation training in the forest on Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 17, 2022. The outdoor portion of the training is where the members of the 100th CES will need to apply everything they’ve learned in order to successfully find their way in and out of the forest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long)

