100th Civil Engineer Squadron trains with SERE

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mark Mitchell, 100th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape NCO in charge of training, leads land navigation training for 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 17, 2022. The 100th CES Airmen learned how to read maps, plot a course, and find their way through any environment with or without the use of a GPS device. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long)

