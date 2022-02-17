U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mark Mitchell, 100th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape NCO in charge of training, leads land navigation training for 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 17, 2022. The 100th CES Airmen learned how to read maps, plot a course, and find their way through any environment with or without the use of a GPS device. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 03:54
|Photo ID:
|7057152
|VIRIN:
|220217-F-GK113-0007
|Resolution:
|5997x3963
|Size:
|14.34 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron trains with SERE [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
