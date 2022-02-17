U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mark Mitchell, 100th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape NCO in charge of training, leads land navigation training for members of the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron on Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 17, 2022. Members of the 100th CES learned how to read a map, plot a course, and navigate through virtually any environment with or without the use of a GPS device. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long)

Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.18.2022 This work, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron trains with SERE, by SrA Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS