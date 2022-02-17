Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th Civil Engineer Squadron trains with SERE [Image 4 of 8]

    100th Civil Engineer Squadron trains with SERE

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mark Mitchell, 100th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape NCO in charge of training, leads land navigation training for members of the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron on Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 17, 2022. Members of the 100th CES learned how to read a map, plot a course, and navigate through virtually any environment with or without the use of a GPS device. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    This work, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron trains with SERE [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

