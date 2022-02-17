U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mark Mitchell, 100th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape NCO in charge of training, poses for a photo after leading a land navigation course on Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 17, 2022. Land navigation training is just one of many courses that Mitchell instructs for members of the 100th Air Refueling Wing to prepare them for various scenarios they may encounter in the field. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Kevin Long)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 03:55
|Photo ID:
|7057159
|VIRIN:
|220217-F-GK113-0125
|Resolution:
|6926x4912
|Size:
|25.62 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Why so SERE-ious? [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT