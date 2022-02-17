Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why so SERE-ious? [Image 8 of 8]

    Why so SERE-ious?

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mark Mitchell, 100th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape NCO in charge of training, poses for a photo after leading a land navigation course on Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 17, 2022. Land navigation training is just one of many courses that Mitchell instructs for members of the 100th Air Refueling Wing to prepare them for various scenarios they may encounter in the field. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Kevin Long)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why so SERE-ious? [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

