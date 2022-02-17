Why so SERE-ious?

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mark Mitchell, 100th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape NCO in charge of training, poses for a photo after leading a land navigation course on Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 17, 2022. Land navigation training is just one of many courses that Mitchell instructs for members of the 100th Air Refueling Wing to prepare them for various scenarios they may encounter in the field. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Kevin Long)

