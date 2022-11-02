Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Philippines Ambassador Visit [Image 10 of 10]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Philippines Ambassador Visit

    JAPAN

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Seaman George Cardenas 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220211-N-RC359-1038 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 11, 2022) Capt. Fred Goldhammer, Commanding Officer, from New York City, gives a tour of the flight deck to officials from the Philippine Embassy in Japan aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class George Cardenas)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    Diplomacy
    Filipino Embassy

