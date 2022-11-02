220211-N-RC359-1017 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 11, 2022) Capt. Fred Goldhammer, Commanding Officer, from New York City, right, serves coffee to Jose Castillo Laurel V, the Philippine Ambassador to Japan, from Batangas, Philippines, aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class George Cardenas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 23:00 Photo ID: 7053900 VIRIN: 220211-N-RC359-1017 Resolution: 4639x3093 Size: 1.46 MB Location: JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Philippines Ambassador Visit [Image 10 of 10], by SN George Cardenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.