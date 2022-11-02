220211-N-RC359-1019 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 11, 2022) Capt. Fred Goldhammer, Commanding Officer, from New York City, left, and Jose Castillo Laurel V, the Philippine Ambassador to Japan, from Batangas, Philippines, pose for a picture aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class George Cardenas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 23:01 Photo ID: 7053901 VIRIN: 220211-N-RC359-1019 Resolution: 4429x2650 Size: 1.34 MB Location: JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Philippines Ambassador Visit [Image 10 of 10], by SN George Cardenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.