USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Philippines Ambassador Visit

220211-N-RC359-1022 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 11, 2022) Capt. Fred Goldhammer, Commanding Officer, from New York City, left, presents Jose Castillo Laurel V, the Philippine Ambassador to Japan, from Batangas, Philippines, a coin aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class George Cardenas)

