220211-N-RC359-1027 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 11, 2022) Capt. Fred Goldhammer, Commanding Officer, from New York City, gives a tour of the flight deck to officials from the Philippine Embassy in Japan aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class George Cardenas)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 23:01
|Photo ID:
|7053903
|VIRIN:
|220211-N-RC359-1027
|Resolution:
|4242x2828
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Philippines Ambassador Visit [Image 10 of 10], by SN George Cardenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT