Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMCIG evaluates 136AW force readiness [Image 4 of 6]

    AMCIG evaluates 136AW force readiness

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Laura Weaver 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Texas Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Suri Perez-Cuellar, 136th Force Support Squadron, tends to a synthetic arm injury inside a simulated bunker during a readiness evaluation by the Air Mobility Command Inspector General February 13, 2022, at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. AMCIG tested 136th Airlift Wing members’ ability to operate in hazardous environments to ensure units remain mission ready and efficient. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Laura Weaver)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 11:33
    Photo ID: 7053049
    VIRIN: 220213-Z-US479-0084
    Resolution: 3760x5633
    Size: 13.25 MB
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMCIG evaluates 136AW force readiness [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Laura Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AMCIG evaluates 136AW force readiness
    AMCIG evaluates 136AW force readiness
    AMCIG evaluates 136AW force readiness
    AMCIG evaluates 136AW force readiness
    AMCIG evaluates 136AW force readiness
    AMCIG evaluates 136AW force readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Total Force
    ANG
    Exercise
    Readiness
    136AW
    AMCIG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT