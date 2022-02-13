AMCIG evaluates 136AW force readiness

Texas Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Suri Perez-Cuellar, 136th Force Support Squadron, tends to a synthetic arm injury inside a simulated bunker during a readiness evaluation by the Air Mobility Command Inspector General February 13, 2022, at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. AMCIG tested 136th Airlift Wing members’ ability to operate in hazardous environments to ensure units remain mission ready and efficient. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Laura Weaver)

