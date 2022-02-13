A Texas Air National Guard Citizen Airman at the 136th Airlift Wing guards an artificial unexploded ordinance during a Post-Attack Reconnaissance (PAR) sweep after a simulated airstrike as part of a readiness exercise evaluated by the Air Mobility Command Inspector General February 13, 2022, at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. After an airstrike, a PAR sweep is conducted to confirm or deny the presence of hazards. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Laura Weaver)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 11:33 Photo ID: 7053047 VIRIN: 220213-Z-US479-0113 Resolution: 2280x3415 Size: 3.48 MB Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMCIG evaluates 136AW force readiness [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Laura Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.