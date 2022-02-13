AMCIG evaluates 136AW force readiness

Texas Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Andrew Louviere, 136th Medical Group, moves a stretcher carrying personnel with artificial injuries into a simulated bunker during a readiness evaluation by the Air Mobility Command Inspector General February 13, 2022, at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. The 136th Airlift Wing was evaluated during the readiness exercise to test the unit’s ability to operate through various challenges such as chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Laura Weaver)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 11:33
|Photo ID:
|7053048
|VIRIN:
|220213-Z-US479-0044
|Resolution:
|5793x3867
|Size:
|12.36 MB
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
