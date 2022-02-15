Through hell and back, extended exercise puts Texans back in the saddle

Photo By Senior Airman Charissa Menken | Texas Air National Guard Senior Airman Jordan Mumm, 136th Maintenance Squadron crew...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Charissa Menken | Texas Air National Guard Senior Airman Jordan Mumm, 136th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, provides medical support during simulated crisis response for the wing's graded exercise, February 13, at Fort Worth Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base. The Air Mobility Command Inspector General tested 136th Airlift Wing members' ability to operate in hazardous environments to ensure units remain mission ready and efficient. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Charissa Menken) see less | View Image Page

An exercise, made to assess a wing’s strengths, identify possible vulnerabilities, ensures a force of effective combat-ready Airmen. Formidable skills, such as the ones presented within such a training environment, are still in high demand as evidenced in the 136th Airlift Wing’s recent operational readiness exercise held Feb. 11-15, 2022.



The readiness exercise validates units performing their Mission Essential Tasks in a contested, degraded, and operationally limited environment,” said Lt. Col. Scott Wedel, 136 AW Inspector General. “What made this specific readiness exercise more unique is the Inspector General team from Air Mobility Command also completed their mid-point visit.”



Brigadier General Gary McCue, principal deputy to the Assistant Adjutant General for Air, Ohio National Guard, visited the wing to access its capabilities to perform these wartime tasks.



“It’s been a couple years now that we’ve been struggling with the pandemic and not being around people at drills and having hands-on,” said the general. Now it’s time to get back to what we were doing and get back up on step.”



Hundreds of Citizen Airmen generated flying sorties, geared up various levels of Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) equipment, and exercised command and control throughout the wing to flex their readiness skills during the four-day exercise.



The average exercise day spanned about 12 hours, longer than a normal duty day, across the course of four days. However, weather conditions made some training difficult with temps ranging from a low of 28 to highs nearing 80, compiled with wind and rain emphasized the slogan, “Embrace the Suck” quite literal. With so many additional tasks necessary to evaluate the wing, you would think morale would be hard hit, but not from the IG’s perspective.



“The biggest standout to me was attitudes and energy were as great on [the last day] as they were on [the first day],” Wedel said. “Everyone had a good attitude and did their best to have fun. During their out brief, even the Air Mobility Command Inspector General team commented on the positive nature of everyone’s attitude. I think everyone learned something and although it was a lot of hard work, I think they had some fun along the way.”



Surprisingly, even the Airmen’s points of view mirrored the inspectors.



“We gained so more experience and exposure to things we don’t do on a normal basis,” said Tech. Sgt. Suri Perez-Cuellar, 136th Force Support Squadron personal specialist. “Running through scenarios over and over helped, so that when the time comes, its second nature.”



With repetition comes habit. However, there is always the opportunity to grow and learn, even with well-learned habits. In a contested, degraded, and operationally limited environment, getting critical information to the point of impact is essential.



“One of the hardest things to accomplish is communication,” stated Wedel. “Once the wing commander has a decision or course of action, getting that information to the Airmen working and performing the tasks is very difficult.



“It was exciting to watch progress from our initial exercise in April 2021, just after the onset of the COVID pandemic, to the point it has now.”



Tech. Sgt. Perez-Cuellar presents a first-hand account of one of her experiences during the exercise.



“There was a scenario where about three or four things were going on all at once,” she said. “There was a fire in the building, an ‘injured’ man ran in the building asking me for help, but I needed to get my bugout kit (essential survival items) and myself out of the building. It was just so much, I froze for a second, but I was able to react to everything and just think of all the times we had practiced. This helped me get to a point where, from muscle memory, I just knew what needed to be done. That is a good feeling.”



After the end of the fourth day when all was said, done, and cleaned up, the Citizen Airmen’s esprit de corps shone bright. “I believe the 136th Airlift Wing has some of the most talented and capable Airmen in the Air Force,” said Wedel.



“It was a tough, rough four days,” said Perez-Cuellar. “However, we learned so much from past exercises, I feel everyone was more confident going into this one. That made everything go much smoother and the attitude from everyone was positive -- we all, literally, embraced the suck!”