AMCIG evaluates 136AW force readiness

Texas Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Wilson Shen, a power production airman at the 221st Combat Communications Squadron, tends to a simulated mortar blast injury during a readiness exercise evaluated by the Air Mobility Command Inspector General February 13, 2022, at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. AMCIG tested 136th Airlift Wing airmen on their ability to operate in scenarios designed to improve force readiness in simulated hazardous environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Laura Weaver)

Date Taken: 02.13.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US