    AMCIG evaluates 136AW force readiness [Image 6 of 6]

    AMCIG evaluates 136AW force readiness

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Laura Weaver 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Texas Air National Guard Senior Airman Jordan Mumm, crew chief at the 136th Maintenance Squadron, and Airman 1st Class Wilson Shen, a power production airman at the 221st Combat Communications Squadron, tie off a cordon around an artificial unexploded ordinance during a simulated Post-Attack Reconnaissance (PAR) sweep as part of a readiness exercise evaluated by the Air Mobility Command Inspector General February 13, 2022, at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. Airmen set up cordons to keep personnel from entering the area around unexploded ordnances. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Laura Weaver)

    TAGS

    Total Force
    ANG
    Exercise
    Readiness
    136AW
    AMCIG

