AMCIG evaluates 136AW force readiness

Texas Air National Guard Senior Airman Jordan Mumm, crew chief at the 136th Maintenance Squadron, and Airman 1st Class Wilson Shen, a power production airman at the 221st Combat Communications Squadron, tie off a cordon around an artificial unexploded ordinance during a simulated Post-Attack Reconnaissance (PAR) sweep as part of a readiness exercise evaluated by the Air Mobility Command Inspector General February 13, 2022, at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. Airmen set up cordons to keep personnel from entering the area around unexploded ordnances. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Laura Weaver)

