U.S. Marine Corps SSgt. Kyle Martian, a Drill Instructor with Instructional Training Company, demonstrates how to apply a splint during a combat care class at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 9, 2022. The recruits learned how to apply splints to immobilize an injury, prevent further damage, and alleviate pain. Recruits have several opportunities to practice before the written exam and practical application test. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 02.14.2022 19:49 Photo ID: 7052068 VIRIN: 220209-M-RO791-1672 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 2.04 MB Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mike Company Combat Care [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Tyler Abbott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.