U.S. Marine Corps SSgt. Kyle Martian, a Drill Instructor with Instructional Training Company, gives a combat care class to the recruits of Mike Company at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 9, 2022. The recruits learned a variety of buddy carries to help move injured Marines. After the class, each recruit had the opportunity to practice different scenarios and ask follow-up questions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 19:49
|Photo ID:
|7052057
|VIRIN:
|220209-M-RO791-1415
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Mike Company Combat Care [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Tyler Abbott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
