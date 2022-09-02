Mike Company Combat Care

U.S. Marine Corps SSgt. Kyle Martian, a Drill Instructor with Instructional Training Company, gives a combat care class to the recruits of Mike Company at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 9, 2022. The recruits learned a variety of buddy carries to help move injured Marines. After the class, each recruit had the opportunity to practice different scenarios and ask follow-up questions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)

