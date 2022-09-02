Mike Company Combat Care

A U.S. Marine Corps Recruit with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, bandages a simulated wound during a combat care class at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 9, 2022. The recruits learned how to apply aid to a variety of injuries including hemorrhages, penetrating chest injuries, and burns. Recruits have several opportunities to practice before the written exam and practical application test. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)

Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 02.14.2022 by Cpl Tyler Abbott