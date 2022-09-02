U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Anthony Smith, a recruit with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, searches for a tourniquet to bandage a simulated wound during a combat care class at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 9, 2022. The recruits learned how to apply splints to immobilize an injury, prevent further damage, and alleviate pain. Smith was recruited out of Kingwood, Texas. with Recruiting Station Houston. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 02.14.2022 19:49 Photo ID: 7052063 VIRIN: 220209-M-RO791-1491 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.86 MB Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mike Company Combat Care [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Tyler Abbott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.