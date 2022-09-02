Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mike Company Combat Care [Image 5 of 10]

    Mike Company Combat Care

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Tyler Abbott 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps SSgt. Kyle Martian, a Drill Instructor with Instructional Training Company, demonstrates how to apply a splint during a combat care class at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 9, 2022. The recruits learned how to apply splints to immobilize an injury, prevent further damage, and alleviate pain. Recruits have several opportunities to practice before the written exam and practical application test. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)

