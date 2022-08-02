NFL Hall of Fame player James “Jimbo” Covert observes the names of Service Members who gave their lives during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, at the USS Arizona Memorial Feb. 8, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. His tour with the USS Arizona Boat Detachment was part of NFL Pro Blitz, a week of events leading up to Super Bowl Sunday. (U.S. Navy photo by Jason Treffry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2022 Date Posted: 02.14.2022 17:19 Photo ID: 7051870 VIRIN: 220208-N-HL483-0339 Resolution: 8104x5168 Size: 2.82 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NFL Pro Blitz 2022 [Image 10 of 10], by Jason Treffry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.