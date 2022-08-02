NFL Pro Blitz 2022

Jim Neuman, Navy Region Hawaii historian, talks about the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, with NFL Cheerleaders, Hall of Fame players and Oahu Service Members at the USS Arizona Memorial Feb. 8, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Their tour with the USS Arizona Boat Detachment was part of NFL Pro Blitz, a week of events for military communities leading up to Super Bowl Sunday. (U.S. Navy photo by Jason Treffry)

