Oahu Service Members and a Baltimore Ravens Cheerleader pose for a photo Feb. 8, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. NFL Cheerleaders visited military installations throughout Oahu as part of NFL Pro Blitz, a week of events for military communities leading up to Super Bowl Sunday. (U.S. Navy photo by Jason Treffry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2022 Date Posted: 02.14.2022 17:19 Photo ID: 7051867 VIRIN: 220208-N-HL483-0115 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.08 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NFL Pro Blitz 2022 [Image 10 of 10], by Jason Treffry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.