NFL Cheerleaders pose for a photo with an Airman assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on the USS Arizona Memorial Feb. 8, 2022. NFL Cheerleaders visited military installations throughout Oahu as part of NFL Pro Blitz, a week of events for military communities leading up to Super Bowl Sunday. (U.S. Navy photo by Jason Treffry)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 17:19
|Photo ID:
|7051869
|VIRIN:
|220208-N-HL483-0267
|Resolution:
|7869x5246
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NFL Pro Blitz 2022 [Image 10 of 10], by Jason Treffry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
