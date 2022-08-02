An American flag waves behind a USS Arizona Boat Detachment tour boat while the USS Missouri rests in the background on Feb. 8, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Jason Treffry)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 17:19
|Photo ID:
|7051865
|VIRIN:
|220208-N-HL483-0847
|Resolution:
|7596x5419
|Size:
|3.44 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NFL Pro Blitz 2022 [Image 10 of 10], by Jason Treffry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
