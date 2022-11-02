Maintaining readiness for our NATO allies

A fuel truck rests next to a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 62nd Airlift Wing from Joint Base Lewis–McChord, Washington, at Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland, Feb. 11, 2022. As NATO partners, the U.S. regularly exercises with Polish forces to improve collective readiness, interoperability, and their relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
