A fuel truck rests next to a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 62nd Airlift Wing from Joint Base Lewis–McChord, Washington, at Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland, Feb. 11, 2022. As NATO partners, the U.S. regularly exercises with Polish forces to improve collective readiness, interoperability, and their relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.14.2022 14:30 Photo ID: 7051501 VIRIN: 220211-F-PJ020-1230 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 941.64 KB Location: RZESZóW, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintaining readiness for our NATO allies [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.