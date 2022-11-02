Maintaining readiness for our NATO allies

A Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport official and a U.S. Air Force Hydraulics Craftsman assigned to the 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron operate a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft’s refueling panel in Poland Feb. 11, 2022. Multiple C-17 Globemaster III aircraft deployed to transport U.S. Army cargo for the 82nd Airborne Division in support of Allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.14.2022 Location: RZESZóW, PL