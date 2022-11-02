Maintaining readiness for our NATO allies

A U.S. Air Force Propulsion Craftsman assigned to the 726th Air Mobility Squadron based at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, pours oil in a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft’s engine at Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland Feb. 11, 2022. Engine oil maintains serviceability of the engine, allowing it to fly without falling into disrepair. Multiple C-17 Globemaster III aircraft deployed to transport members of the 82nd Airborne Division to their destination in support of Allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

