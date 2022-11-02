Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintaining readiness for our NATO allies [Image 1 of 8]

    Maintaining readiness for our NATO allies

    RZESZóW, POLAND

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Propulsion Craftsman assigned to the 726th Air Mobility Squadron based at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, pours oil in a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft’s engine at Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland Feb. 11, 2022. Engine oil maintains serviceability of the engine, allowing it to fly without falling into disrepair. Multiple C-17 Globemaster III aircraft deployed to transport members of the 82nd Airborne Division to their destination in support of Allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 14:29
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintaining readiness for our NATO allies [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    partnership
    521 AMOW
    726 AMS
    #europeansupport2022
    #supporteuropartallies

