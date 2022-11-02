Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maintaining readiness for our NATO allies [Image 4 of 8]

    Maintaining readiness for our NATO allies

    RZESZóW, POLAND

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force maintenance professionals assigned to the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing share a chat at Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland Feb. 11, 2022. Enroute maintainers provide all-purpose aircraft capabilities of assisting all specialists on the airframe. Aircraft maintenance allows for the safe transport of multiple C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of our NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 14:29
    Photo ID: 7051492
    VIRIN: 220211-F-PJ020-1102
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: RZESZóW, PL 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintaining readiness for our NATO allies [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maintaining readiness for our NATO allies
    Maintaining readiness for our NATO allies
    Maintaining readiness for our NATO allies
    Maintaining readiness for our NATO allies
    Maintaining readiness for our NATO allies
    Maintaining readiness for our NATO allies
    Maintaining readiness for our NATO allies
    Maintaining readiness for our NATO allies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    partnership
    521 AMOW
    726 AMS
    #europeansupport2022
    #supporteuropartallies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT