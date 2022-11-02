A member of the 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron speaks with a Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport official in Poland Feb. 11, 2022. The airport supplied multiple C-17 aircraft with fuel over the duration of the operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 14:29
|Photo ID:
|7051489
|VIRIN:
|220211-F-PJ020-1096
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|RZESZóW, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintaining readiness for our NATO allies [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
