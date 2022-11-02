Maintaining readiness for our NATO allies

A member of the 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron speaks with a Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport official in Poland Feb. 11, 2022. The airport supplied multiple C-17 aircraft with fuel over the duration of the operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

Date Taken: 02.11.2022
Location: RZESZóW, PL